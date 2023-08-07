Hyderabad: FTCCI elects Ravi Kumar as vice president

Hyderabad: Industrialist Rachakonda Ravi Kumar was unanimously elected vice president of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) for the year 2023-2024.

The decision was taken by the 106-year-old industry body, which is one of the most dynamic regional trade bodies out of the 150 regional bodies in the country, at its managing committee meeting.

Also Read KCR assures PRC revision for govt workers ahead of Telangana polls

With more than 3000 direct members, the industry is associated with 160 associations of Commerce and has an indirect membership of over 25000 members.

Prior to his election, Ravi Kumar was the Managing Committee Member and Chairman of HR & IR at the FTCCI and the chairman of ITI Shadnagar.

“Ravi Kumar is a whole-time director of Motion Dynamic Pvt Ltd, an executive director of Zetatek Industries Private Limited and a Director in Zetatek Technologies Pvt Ltd which forms the Zetatek Group,” said a press release.

“Ravi Kumar will be in office for a year and subsequently travel up the ladder in the leadership of the chamber,” the release added.

Besides entrepreneurial activities, Ravi Kumar is actively associated with the Art of Living Foundation, a volunteer-based, humanitarian and educational non-governmental organization (NGO) where he served as a senior faculty member.