Hyderabad: Fun activities at Nehru Zoo Park on July 28, 29

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park has collaborated with the state government and Telangana State Forest Department to celebrate Nature Conservation Day on July 28 and International Tiger Day on July 29.

The two-day event will be loaded with fun activities, competitions, and awareness programs to engage visitors.

Events to inspire people of all ages to participate actively in conservation efforts will be lined up at the Zoo Park on Nature Conservation Day.

Also Read Hyderabad rains: IT employees to log out in phases to avoid traffic jams

Nature conservation quiz, challenging participants with questions about wildlife, habitats, and sustainable practices, followed by drawing, elocution competitions, and a craft-making session is scheduled for July 28.

On July 29, awareness about the endangered tiger species and the need for their protection. Nehru Zoological Park has been planned.

The day will have a tiger-themed rally inside the zoo premises while experienced animal keepers will host a captivating talk show.

In addition to the above, a poster-making competition will be held for participants to express their love for tigers and their commitment to protecting them via art.

People interested to join the events can register themselves online on the website of the Telangana State Forest Department.