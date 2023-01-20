Hyderabad: G-20 team visits regional passport office in the city

Hyderabad: Ahead of the meet in the city, the G-20 team visited the regional passport office and inaugarated the G-20 artifact made of waste material.

The artifact (on the lines of the theme of this year’s Swachhata Pakhwada- Wealth out of Waste) is made entirely of disposable waste material and has been made available in the passport office by officials and support staff.

The G-20 team was led by Harsh Vardhan Shringla, G-20 Chief Coordinator (Former Foreign Secretary) and also consisted of Ramesh Babu, JS (Summits), Ashok Kumar Sharma, Consultant (Logistics) and others.

During his interaction with the officials, Shringla briefed officials about the concept of G-20 and its functioning. He also congratulated them about the output of 6.59 lakh passports last year and advised them to carry on the same work further.

Also Read Hyderabad: Tourism dept sensitises staff ahead of G20 meetings

Two days ago, the Union ministry of Tourism office in Hyderabad organised capacity-building and awareness programmes for immigration staff in view of getting them prepared for the upcoming G20 meeting in the city.

The four-day workshops started on January 17 and will continue till January 20 for officials and staff of immigration, customs CISF and various agencies who would be involved in the event.