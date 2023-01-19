Hyderabad: Tourism dept sensitises staff ahead of G20 meetings

Hyderabad: The Union ministry of Tourism office in Hyderabad is organising capacity-building and awareness programmes for immigration staff in view of getting them prepared for the upcoming G20 meeting in the city.

The four-day workshops started on January 17 and will continue till January 20 for officials and staff of immigration, customs CISF and various agencies who would be involved in the event.

The first day of the programme was held on Tuesday, which stressed ‘Capacity Building and G-20 Awareness’ and was organised at the RGIA for the first batch of immigration personnel.

A session on G20 sensitisation training for around 40 immigration officials was organised at the RGI Airport on Wednesday which marked the second day of the workshop.

These workshops are aimed at imparting behavioural skills, personal grooming and tourism awareness to tourism department officials.

A part of the session in the afternoon was conducted for ASI officials, monument guides, Incredible India Tourist Guide (IITGS) and security staff at Rani Mahal and Golconda Fort.

The session which cited around 80 participants, aimed to impart situation handling, hygiene, personal grooming, etiquette and tourism awareness.

The G20 working group meetings are to be held in Hyderabad from January 28 to June 17.