Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital readies isolation wards amid HMPV concern

Hyderabad: In response to the rising cases of the HMPV virus in the country, Gandhi Hospital has taken proactive measures, readying itself for any patient inflow.

The hospital has established isolation wards on the third and fourth floors of its main building, equipped with a total of 40 beds—15 for men, 5 for women, and 20 for children.

The hospital has 600 oxygen beds, over 450 ventilators, 400 monitors, approximately 40,000 litres of liquid oxygen storage, and numerous oxygen cylinders, including pediatric ventilators.

The hospital’s oxygen plant set up by the central government is also ready for operation.

In case patients infected with the virus arrive at the hospital, plans are in place to reactivate the COVID-19 wards for their care, hospital authorities said.

Telangana govt fully prepared: Health min

Telangana’s Health Minister, Damodara Raja Narasimha addressed concerns surrounding the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), clarifying that it is not a new virus but has been circulating globally since 2001.

He said that HMPV primarily affects the respiratory system, typically resulting in mild symptoms.

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, making awareness of hygiene practices crucial for prevention.

The minister noted a significant increase in HMPV cases reported in China this year, which has raised alarm among health officials.

However, he assured the public that health authorities are continuously monitoring the situation both internationally and within various states in India.

In terms of health preparedness, minister Narasimha stated that the Telangana government is fully equipped to handle any potential outbreaks, with all necessary medical facilities readily available.

He added that the health department is coordinating closely with central health authorities to ensure a robust response to any developments regarding HMPV.

The minister also urged the public not to panic but to remain cautious.

Health minister warns against misinformation

He highlighted the importance of combating misinformation on social media that could incite unnecessary fear among citizens.

“Accurate information is essential for public awareness and helps mitigate anxiety related to health issues,” he said.

Finally, Narasimha called for enhanced disease surveillance systems and preparedness measures among higher authorities and district officials.