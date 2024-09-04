Hyderabad: Gandhi hospital to get IVF center, says health min

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Tuesday, September 3 announced the opening of an IVF centre within a week at the Gandhi Hospital.

He made a surprise visit to the hospital and enquired about the availability of beds, nursing staff, doctors on duty, and staff working in the diagnostic and clinical departments and interacted with patients about their well-being.

When he noticed that patients were sitting on the floor, he directed the officials to provide proper facilities.

Narasimha said that the foundation stone of a hostel for doctors at Gandhi Hospital would be laid soon and a budget of Rs 78 crore had already been sanctioned. At King Koti Hospital, the minister inspected the Arogya Mandir run by the AYUSH department.

Talking to media persons, he said: “All patients who come to govt hospitals like Gandhi and Osmania are like my elder sisters. Dalits, tribals and poor people belonging to the lower classes come to govt hospitals when they are in trouble.”