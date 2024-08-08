Hyderabad Ganesh idol makers seek help from Asaduddin Owaisi

For Ganesh Chaturthi over one lakh Ganesh idols are likely to be installed under the GHMC limits.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th August 2024 12:58 pm IST
Hyderabad Ganesh idol makers seek help from Asaduddin Owaisi
Hyderabad Ganesh idol makers seek help from Asaduddin Owaisi (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Ganesh idol makers have sought help from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The idol makers who have set up their tents in Dhoolpet ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi are being forced to vacate the spot. They are now seeking a month’s time as they have made Ganesh idols for the upcoming festival with the hope of earning a good profit.

When the matter reached AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, he instructed the party’s OBC in-charge, R. Deepesh Raj Varma, to visit the spot and submit a report.

In a video shared on social media, the Hyderabad Ganesh idol makers are seen seeking one month to vacate the spot.

Also Read
Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad Police’s ‘lathi-charge after 11 pm’ warning

Meanwhile, for Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on September 7, over one lakh Ganesh idols are likely to be installed under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

The Ganesh visarjan is going to be held on September 17, which, as usual, is going to be accompanied by a big immersion procession.

In view of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi, the Hyderabad Ganesh idol makers are seeking help from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th August 2024 12:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button