Hyderabad: Hyderabad Ganesh idol makers have sought help from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The idol makers who have set up their tents in Dhoolpet ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi are being forced to vacate the spot. They are now seeking a month’s time as they have made Ganesh idols for the upcoming festival with the hope of earning a good profit.

Ganesh idol makers in Mangalhat Area of Hyderabad are facing a crisis as they struggle to fulfill a large number of orders while the GHMC carries out demolition work in their area. The idol makers have appealed to #AIMIM Supremo @asadowaisi and his @akbarowaisii to represent… pic.twitter.com/Y3WNGLQ1Bd — Nawab Abrar (@nawababrar131) August 7, 2024

When the matter reached AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, he instructed the party’s OBC in-charge, R. Deepesh Raj Varma, to visit the spot and submit a report.

In a video shared on social media, the Hyderabad Ganesh idol makers are seen seeking one month to vacate the spot.

Doolpet's Ganesh idol makers sought help from Br.Asaduddin Owaisi, through a video. On his instructions, I, R. Deepesh Raj Varma,AIMIM OBC Incharge, visited them, gathered information, and prepared a report. This will be submitted to AIMIM President Owaisi.. @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/j4s1oo4pF3 — Reporter shabaz baba (@ShabazBaba) August 7, 2024

Meanwhile, for Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on September 7, over one lakh Ganesh idols are likely to be installed under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

The Ganesh visarjan is going to be held on September 17, which, as usual, is going to be accompanied by a big immersion procession.

