Hyderabad: Ganja seized by Railway Police in Konark Express

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force as part of Operation “NARCOS” conducted a joint operation in Konark Express and seized dry ganja weighing 41 kgs worth Rs. 41 lakh on Friday.

Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee who is the senior divisional security commissioner in Secunderabad said during joint checks conducted by RPF/Khammam, excise department/Madhira and GRP/Khammam at Khammam Railway Station in Train no.11020 Konark Express, the personnel noticed four unclaimed bags in general coach. On inspection, dry ganja weighing 41.2 kilograms worth Rs. 41, 20,000 was found.

Last year, the RPF Secunderabad Division has recovered narcotics products in 35 cases valued at Rs.7.84 crores and arrested 41 persons carrying NDPS and handed them over to the concerned law enforcement agencies for onward legal action.

This year, the RPF Secunderabad division has recovered narcotics products in 10 incidents valued Rs. 2.43 crores and arrested 10 persons who were carrying NDPS and handed them over to the concerned law enforcement agencies for onward legal action with an increase of 182.5 per cent in seizure value of narcotic products compared to the corresponding month of previous year.