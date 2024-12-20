Hyderabad: Ganja smuggler arrested in Gachibowli with 1.3 kg stash

Hyderabad: A ganja smuggler, Abhisek Singh, was arrested by the excise district task force team, in Gachibowli, Telangana on Friday, December 20. The accused was caught red-handed while transporting 1.3 kg of ganja on his bike.

According to the excise department, Abhisek Singh was smuggling ganja from Doolapet to Nanakramguda. The task force team intercepted him during a vehicle check in Nanakramguda.

Abhisek Singh has a history of involvement in ganja smuggling. He was previously caught with ganja in Shamshabad two months ago and a case was booked.

After being released from jail, he resorted to his old ways.

A case is registered against Abhisek Singh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

The arrest is part of the excise department’s ongoing efforts to curb the smuggling of narcotics in the state, said the officials.