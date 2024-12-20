How to apply for free sewing machines in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government recently opened applications under the Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC) scheme to distribute free sewing machines to unemployed women from minority communities of Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi, trained in sewing.

The candidates can apply through the TGFMC official website.

Those with annual income below Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas are eligible to apply for free sewing machines.

How to apply for free sewing machines

The applicants can fill out an online application form, in which they would need to provide their Aadhaar details, Ration Card details, Caste Certificate, Passport size photo (mandatory) and tailor training certificate, if available.

The application can be done via mobile phones and computers, once all the certificates are available to the applicant.

Step-by-step instructions

Open the online application form

Enter Name, Aadhaar No

Enter the Ration Card number or Food Security Card number

If a ration card is not available, you can apply with an Income certificate, which can be obtained from MeeSeva centres or MRO offices

Enter Father’s/ Husband’s name

Enter Annual Income

Enter Marital status and provide details

Enter Mobile number

Enter Religion

If the candidate has done a government-approved tailor training, specify that.

Enter the address as given in the Aadhaar card

Attach photograph (mandatory) and tailor training certificate (if available)

If the candidate is Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, or Parsi, attach a caste certificate.

Note: Muslim applicants do not have to upload any caste certificate

Click Submit after verification of the details added

Print or download the application for the free sewing machine.

The selected applicants will be notified after being verified by the government.

‘Middlemen looting free sewing machine beneficiaries in Telangana’

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan alleged that middlemen, and agents at Mandal Revenue (MRO) offices are extorting money from the women who are applying for the income certificate, necessary to apply for the free sewing machines provided by the Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC).

In a video posted on X, Amjed Ullah Khan addressed the public and reiterated that the scheme is free of cost for the individuals who apply for the sewing machines, to empower women from poor financial backgrounds to help themselves and earn better livelihoods, through stitching.

He said that while applying for the sewing machines offered by the TGFMC is completely free, multiple candidates complained of middlemen at the MRO offices asking for money from candidates to pay Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 for income certificates, which are provided by the government free of cost.

He urged responsible authorities to take immediate action against the agents who are looting the candidates in financial distress.

He also alleged that the MeeSeva operators are charging exorbitant fees to complete the online applications.