Hyderabad: Garbage dump on Barkas Road sparks accident fears

Hyderabad: A large mound of garbage scattered near a power station on Barkas Road has turned into a potential accident point.

Every day, heaps of unattended garbage are being dumped near the power station, not only by residents but also by garbage collectors transporting waste from Barkas, Pilli Darga and Patel Nagar.

This road connects the Hyderabad Airport (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport) with the Old City and also a highway referred to as the Srisailam forest and project.

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Shaik Habeeb, a resident of Shaheehnagar, said that the garbage attracts a lot of animals as well as traffic congestion. “Every time, dozens of cows are found near the dump. Sometimes, they run on the road, scaring drivers, especially two-wheelers, leading to accidents,” he said.

“The smell is pungent enough to kill a person if they stand for a longer time. People in a half-kilometre area face problems due to it,” said another resident, Shaker Hussain.

The local residents demand that the GHMC authorities clear the garbage at least three times a day and shift it to some other location to keep the area clean.