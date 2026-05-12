Hyderabad: Garbage dump on Barkas Road sparks accident fears

This road connects the Hyderabad Airport with the Old City and also a highway referred to as the Srisailam forest and project.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th May 2026 7:36 pm IST
Overflowing garbage and litter scattered along a street with trees and a wall in the background.

Hyderabad: A large mound of garbage scattered near a power station on Barkas Road has turned into a potential accident point.

Every day, heaps of unattended garbage are being dumped near the power station, not only by residents but also by garbage collectors transporting waste from Barkas, Pilli Darga and Patel Nagar.

This road connects the Hyderabad Airport (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport) with the Old City and also a highway referred to as the Srisailam forest and project.

Subhan Bakery

Shaik Habeeb, a resident of Shaheehnagar, said that the garbage attracts a lot of animals as well as traffic congestion. “Every time, dozens of cows are found near the dump. Sometimes, they run on the road, scaring drivers, especially two-wheelers, leading to accidents,” he said.

“The smell is pungent enough to kill a person if they stand for a longer time. People in a half-kilometre area face problems due to it,” said another resident, Shaker Hussain.

The local residents demand that the GHMC authorities clear the garbage at least three times a day and shift it to some other location to keep the area clean.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th May 2026 7:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
Back to top button