Hyderabad gears up for another rainfall event; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: Rainfall in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana is expected to make a comeback as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for many districts of the state from March 24 to 26. The weather department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and squall during this period.

On March 24 and 25, all six zones in Hyderabad – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – are expected to have a generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are expected towards evening or night. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the city which will be applicable on Friday and Saturday.

Recent rainfall in Hyderabad provided relief from summer heat

Following the recent rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorm, the maximum and minimum temperatures in all districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, have dipped significantly.

The maximum temperatures in Telangana districts have seen a departure of 2.8-5.8 degrees Celsius from the normal temperature.

Also Read Rains lash Hyderabad; hailstorms witnessed in Telangana

The recent rainfall and hailstorm in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana provided a much-needed respite from the summer heat.

City braces for another rainfall event

Apart from IMD, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms at many places in the state.

As per the weather department, the maximum temperature in the state is likely to be in the range of 33 and 37 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, all circles are likely to see a significant dip in maximum temperature.

In view of the forecast made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly. It is important to note that rainfall in Hyderabad can cause flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas.