Hyderabad gears up for another spell of rains

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up for another spell of rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issues a yellow alert for many districts of the state from March 25 to 27. The weather department has warned of thunderstorms or rains in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

Today and tomorrow, all six zones in Hyderabad – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – are expected to have a partially cloudy sky, with light rains or thundershowers expected towards evening or night.

Four-fold increase in rains in Hyderabad

March has seen a four-fold increase in rains in Hyderabad, with the city receiving 43.9 mm rains in the current month against the normal rains of 10.1 mm. Similarly, the neighboring district Ranga Reddy has witnessed heavy rains, receiving 36.2 mm which is more than a four-fold rise from the month’s normal rains of 7.5 mm.

The recent rains, thunderstorms, and hailstorms have caused the maximum and minimum temperatures in all districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, to dip significantly.

Hyderabad to see decline in maximum temperature

Apart from IMD, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has also forecast light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in many places in the state. As per the weather department, the maximum temperature in the state is likely to be in the range of 34 and 39 degrees Celsius, with Hyderabad’s maximum temperature between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius.

In view of the forecast made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly. It is important to note that rains in Hyderabad can cause flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas, hence people need to be cautious.