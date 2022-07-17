Hyderabad: Get ready for another Muslim matrimonial conclave

Hyderabad: Did you miss Siasat Matri’s first Muslim matrimonial conclave that has helped many prospective brides and grooms in finalizing their alliances? Nothing to worry about as another conclave is going to be arranged soon.

During the first conclave that was held on Sunday, June 19 at Siasat Office, Abids, one-to-one meetings were arranged between family members of prospective brides and grooms.

Invite-only Muslim matrimonial conclave

Before inviting family members of the prospective brides and grooms, Siasat Matri had analyzed the expectations that were specified by them while registering on the website.

Based on the expectations, the one-to-one meetings were arranged under the supervision of the Siasat Matri team.

In the next conclave too, the parents of the prospective brides and grooms will be invited after careful analysis of the profiles.

Success rate of Muslim matrimonial conclave

As the expectations are being analyzed before inviting them to the conclave, the rate of success has increased significantly.

So, what are you waiting for, register on the website (click here) and then select one of the Membership Plans (click here to know membership plans).

Video matrimonial series

Apart from Siasat Matri’s conclave, the profiles will be showcased (Only after taking consent) in the episode of the video matrimonial series.

Following is the next episode of the series which is going to be released at 3 pm today.

Siasat Matri’s video matrimonial series and conclave are ensuring that the prospective brides and grooms find their life partners easily.

All services can be availed on mobile by downloading the Android Application of ‘Siasat Matri’ from the Google Play store (Download Now) & iOS App for Apple (Download Now).

For any assistance, talk to the Siasat Matri team by dialing +917207524803 or +917207244144 or +919550494556.