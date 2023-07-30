Hyderabad: GHMC announces broadband connectivity to 150 ward offices

Around 36 ward offices are situated in the Charminar zone followed by Khairatabad and Secunderabad zones (27 every), L B Nagar (23), Kukatpally (22) and Serilingampally with 15 zones.

Representative image

Hyderabad: GHMC will provide 100 Mbps broadband (unlimited) connectivity to 150 ward offices in the Greater Hyderabad limits by next month to ensure affordable internet access.

According to officials, Rs 15.28 lakh has been allocated for the project. Agencies will install routers in and around 36 ward offices located in the Charminar zone, 27 offices in Secunderabad and Khaiatabad each, 23 in LB Nagar, 22 in Kukatpally and 14 in Serilingampally zones.

However, no signal towers will be allowed on any of the GHMC premises.

Ward offices in GHMC limits started operating on June 16 to address citizens’ civic grievances.

