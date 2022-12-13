Hyderabad: GHMC clears off encroachments in Kondapur

The GHMC had recently also held a demolition drive in the south zone where several temporary structures were demolished in the presence of police.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 13th December 2022 11:39 am IST
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials conducted a demolition drive and destroyed encroachments at the JVG Hills Park, high tension road in Kondapur.

GHMC used earth movers to pull down temporary structures that mushroomed on the pavements on either side of the road.

The GHMC conducts such drives in order to safeguard the newly built pedestrian facilities and the existing ones while the municipal body is simultaneously building footpaths and taking up enforcement activity.

