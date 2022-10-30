Hyderabad: GHMC collects Rs 1,000 cr property tax in six months

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has collected property tax worth more than Rs 1,000 crores in the last six months.

The civic body has 30 circles in all, from April to October 28 it collected Rs 1,165.17 crores from Serilingampally circle leading the chart with Rs 171.23 crores, followed by Jubilee Hills circle (Rs 119.49 crores) and Khairatabad circle Rs 92 crores.

Most property owners paid tax via online methods, while a few of them chose Meeseva centres to do so, while others opted to pay at the GHMC citizen service centres. Out of the total property tax collected so far, 92.78 crores was collected through 47,205 assessments as part of the One Time Scheme.

As part of the OTS, the state government has ordered a waiver of 90 percent accumulated arrear interest on property tax. But, the taxpayer should clear the principal amount of the tax dues till 2021-22, along with 10 percent accumulated interest, at once. The scheme will come to an end on October 31.

The GHMC plans to further increase the tax collected under the OTS as part of the revenue generation activity.