Hyderabad: GHMC commish calls for focus on garbage vulnerable points

The GHMC staff were asked to focus on the maintenance of roads, nternal roads, parks, lakes, and government offices.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th March 2026 2:11 pm IST
GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan inspects a park in Hyderabad
GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan inspects a park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner RV Karnan on Tuesday, March 17 asked the staff to focus on garbage vulnerable points in the city.

The commissioner inspected sanitation works taken up in the Jubilee Hills circle of the GHMC. He visited areas including Deendayal Nagar, Film Nagar, Vinayak Nagar, and Lotus Park, assessing the effectiveness of ongoing sanitation activities.

He asked the staff to adopt sustainable sanitation methods and to remove construction and demolition debris from the roads. The GHMC staff were asked to focus on the maintenance of roads, nternal roads, parks, lakes, and government offices.

Subhan Haleem
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Reaffirming GHMC’s vision, Karnan called upon officials to work with greater accountability and dedication to transform Hyderabad into a cleaner, healthier, and more livable city.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th March 2026 2:11 pm IST

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