Hyderabad: GHMC commish calls for focus on garbage vulnerable points

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner RV Karnan on Tuesday, March 17 asked the staff to focus on garbage vulnerable points in the city.

The commissioner inspected sanitation works taken up in the Jubilee Hills circle of the GHMC. He visited areas including Deendayal Nagar, Film Nagar, Vinayak Nagar, and Lotus Park, assessing the effectiveness of ongoing sanitation activities.

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He asked the staff to adopt sustainable sanitation methods and to remove construction and demolition debris from the roads. The GHMC staff were asked to focus on the maintenance of roads, nternal roads, parks, lakes, and government offices.

👉 GHMC Commissioner Reviews Sanitation, Emphasises Clean City Mission



GHMC Commissioner R. V. Karnan Garu, conducted a surprise inspection in the Jubilee Hills Circle, reviewing sanitation conditions and civic maintenance works on the ground. During the visit, he inspected… pic.twitter.com/wDfOB9TpIr — Commissioner GHMC (@CommissionrGHMC) March 17, 2026

Reaffirming GHMC’s vision, Karnan called upon officials to work with greater accountability and dedication to transform Hyderabad into a cleaner, healthier, and more livable city.