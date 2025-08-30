Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner inspects Ganesh immersion arrangements

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan on Saturday, August 30, conducted a field inspection to review Ganesh idol immersion arrangements in the city.

The GHMC commissioner asked officials to ensure that the Ganesh immersion programmes in Hyderabad are carried out in a safe and eco-friendly manner.

Accompanied by Additional Commissioner Raghu Prasad and other officials inspected the quality of the pond dug at Sanathnagar Sports Complex, Necklace Road People’s Plaza baby pond and portable ponds set up at Ameerpet and Nampally Exhibition Grounds.

He inspected the barricading, lighting, queue lines, and control room arrangements and added that in order to ensure that devotees have a hassle free experience, a multi-pronged strategy on infrastructure, cleanliness, health protection, security, and traffic management has been prepared.

Seventy-two artificial immersion points have been prepared across the city to reduce pressure on major ponds. In addition to this, 56,187 temporary lights, 309 mobile toilets, barricading, drinking water facilities, a microphone system, and CCTV cameras have been installed for the convenience of the devotees, said a GHMC press release.

Finally, 134 static cranes and an additional 269 mobile cranes, along with 160 Ganesh Assistance Teams (GAT) have been deployed to ensure that the immersion of the idols takes place quickly and smoothly.