Hyderabad: GHMC demolishes 439 illegal constructions in 3 months

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demolished 439 illegal constructions under its limits in the last three months, its commissioner Ronald Rose said on Thursday, Mach 14.

He said that finding illegal buildings without proper permits and demolitions will continue and asked builders to plan constructions based on required permits under the TS-bPASS (Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System).

Rose said that a special task force is functioning to identify such illegal layouts and buildings. “Zonal commissioners are regularly monitoring the task force’s functioning. Illegal constructions in the initial phase of building are being identified and demolished,” he added.

TS-bPASS was introduced in 2020 by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to streamline the process of building permissions in Telangana. This system offers instant online approval for residential buildings within specific parameters, aiming to provide a quicker and more efficient approval process for construction activities in the state