Hyderabad: GHMC fines BJP for installing unauthorised banners

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has fined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for installing unauthorised banners and advertisements in different parts of the city.

Huge banners and posters of BJP with faces of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were seen across the city. Citizens took pictures and reported them to the GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) through Twitter following which the penalties were imposed.

According to a report by Telangana Today, around 18 challans were generated and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh was raised.

Last year, the EVDM department decided to make the city free of distraction, visual, safe, and aesthetically better.

The National Executive Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the city of Hyderabad on July 2 and 3 to attend the national executive meeting of the BJP at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). Several senior leaders of the BJP will be attending the meeting.

Several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are also expected to be present during the national-executive meeting. The Prime Minister last visited the city to participate in the 20th annual day celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and the graduation ceremony of the postgraduate programme class of 2022 of the business school.