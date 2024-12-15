Hyderabad: GHMC issues notice to actor Balakrishna, Congress leader Jana Reddy

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued notices to several property owners, including actor-politician N Balakrishna and Congress leader K Jana Reddy, as part of a land acquisition plan for road widening in the KBR Park area.

To alleviate traffic congestion in one of Hyderabad’s busiest zones, the GHMC has identified 306 properties for acquisition to expand the road. Out of these, 87 properties have already been acquired, according to a GHMC official.

Balakrishna’s property will contribute 20 feet of land, while 30 feet may be acquired from Jana Reddy’s property.

A budget of Rs 150 crore has been allocated to widen a 6.5 km stretch of road from the Banjara Hills junction near Virinchi Hospital to the Jubilee Hills Checkpost, passing through the KBR Park area. The plan is to increase the road width from the current 50-100 feet to 100-120 feet.

Additionally, the GHMC has allocated Rs 210 crore for the construction of elevated corridors around KBR Park. The plan includes a one-way flyover at the NFCL Junction in Banjara Hills and a three-lane underpass at the TV9 Junction, aimed at easing traffic flow in the area.