Hyderabad: GHMC may tap into transformers for revenue making

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) may soon tap into transformers for generating revenue.

The civic body plans to enhance the vicinity of 1000 transformers in each of the six zones of the city. Private companies in the power sector will be allowed to advertise on these. The 6,000 transformers will be developed under public-private partnership.

The Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) method will be used to generate revenue for the next 10 years. The GHMC plans to build a transformer, and structure pole. Along with fencing, it will also provide space for advertising.

Also Read 3 killed in road accident near Hyderabad

The GHMC has identified two types of Direct Transformers.

These include 157 Type-A and 843 Type-B DTR locations in LB Nagar zone, 345 and 655 in Charminar zone, 102 and 898 in Serilingampally zone, 337 and 663 in Khairatabad zone, 297 and 703 in Kukatpally zone and 232 Type-A and 768 Type-B in Secunderabad zone.

“We are inviting proposals from private players for the enhancement of the area surrounding the transformers” a GHMC official was quoted as saying by the New Indian Express.