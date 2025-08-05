Hyderabad: GHMC partners with Google to Launch GenAI pilot

Hyderabad: In a major step towards tech-driven urban governance, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has joined hands with Google to launch a Generative AI (GenAI) pilot project aimed at solving civic issues and improving citizen services.

This initiative supports Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision of making Hyderabad a GenAI-powered city.

A virtual meeting was held on Monday evening to outline the project roadmap. The session was attended by MA&UD Secretary Ilambarthi, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, IT Additional Commissioner Anuraag Jayanthi, and senior representatives from Google.

The pilot will focus on using advanced AI tools to address common urban challenges, making city administration smarter, faster, and more responsive.

“This collaboration is a milestone in GHMC’s digital journey,” said GHMC Commissioner Karnan. He added that once the pilot proves successful, the AI solutions will be rolled out across the city, positioning Hyderabad as a national model for smart governance.

“This is more than a tech project, it’s a step toward creating a smarter, healthier, and more efficient Hyderabad for all,” Karnan added.

Key focus areas of the Google-GHMC GenAI project:

AI-powered citizen services

GenAI-enabled search bar for government websites

Chatbots and AI tools for government staff

Smart classification of public complaints

Blockchain-based verifiable credentials for public services

AI-driven tender evaluation system

Intelligent parking management

Solid waste management optimization

Auto-filled forms for citizen applications

Live tracking of public buses via Google Maps

Road safety and traffic models using AI

Google Cloud APIs for digital health records

Citywide health analytics

AI for early detection of vector-borne diseases

Monitoring of lake dumping and construction waste

“Manya” – an AI assistant for ASHA workers

The pilot is expected to pave the way for faster, more transparent, and citizen-friendly urban services across Hyderabad.