Hyderabad: GHMC proposes euthanasia for rabid dogs amid rising attacks

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has recently submitted an affidavit to the Telangana High Court as part of an ongoing case concerning the management of stray dogs and prevention of dog attacks in the city.

This legal action was initiated by the court following a series of dog bite incidents in Hyderabad. In the affidavit, GHMC proposed euthanasia as a last resort for violent stray dogs that pose a significant threat to public safety.

This measure would be implemented under strict veterinary supervision to ensure humane treatment.

Actively conducting mass sterilization: GHMC

GHMC stated that it is actively conducting mass sterilization and anti-rabies vaccination campaigns across the city.

These efforts are in line with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules-2023, which emphasize humane treatment and population control.

The corporation has also established multiple platforms for citizens to report aggressive or rabid dogs, including a toll-free helpline, mobile app, web portal, email, social media, and the Dial 100 emergency service.

This comprehensive approach aims to ensure that public concerns are promptly addressed and that the stray dog population is effectively managed.

The GHMC’s proposal for euthanasia aligns with legal provisions that allow for the humane euthanasia of animals posing a threat to public safety, as outlined in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

However, the Animal Birth Control Rules emphasize that euthanasia should only be considered for terminally ill or severely injured dogs.

GHMC faces logistical challenges

Despite these efforts, GHMC faces logistical challenges, including the feasibility of establishing permanent shelters for sterilized dogs. The corporation has argued that such shelters are not practical due to space and financial constraints.

The High Court has acknowledged GHMC’s initiatives but has kept the case open for further legal review, indicating that the issue remains a subject of ongoing discussion and legal scrutiny.

The next hearing is scheduled for later this month, and GHMC has assured that it will proceed according to the court’s directives.

Commissioner Ilambarti emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that stray dogs are endangering human lives and that immediate action is necessary to protect public safety.