Hyderabad: GHMC receives 188 complaints during Prajavani
GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and commissioner D Ronald Rose receiving complaints during Prajavani on Tuesday

Hyderabad: As many as 188 complaints were received by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and commissioner D Ronald Rose during the Prajavani held here on Tuesday, February 6.

According to reports, the GHMC headquarters received 18 calls as part of the phone-in programme. A major section of the complaints was for the town planning department.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi has warned that repeated complaints will not be tolerated. Complainants can approach circle and zonal level and if the issue is not resolved, then they can approach the headquarters.

She emphasized the need for all applications to be submitted online, with notifications sent to both department heads and applicants.

Furthermore, officials are urged to provide updates on the resolution of complaints received during previous Prajavani sessions in their reports to the Prajavani program.

