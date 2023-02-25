Hyderabad: GHMC sensitises school students on safety against dog attacks

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials on Saturday briefed school students on preventive measures to be taken up to safeguard themselves against dog bites or dog attacks.

Awareness drives were held in schools in Moosapet, Gajularamaram and Serilingampally, among others in the GHMC limits.

Officials also distributed pamphlets to the students on measures to be adopted to prevent street dog attacks.

The corporation has taken up the initiative in view to curb the soaring cases of stray dog attacks in the city.

Several incidents of dog attacks were reported in the city and the neighbouring districts after the horrific video of a five-year-old Pradeep being mauled to death by a bunch of stray dogs circulated social media, on February 21.

Officials of the Telangana government called on for justice and stressed measures to be taken to prevent such attacks on innocent children.

Citizens held that GHMC’s negligence in curbing the stray dog menace was the reason behind the dog attacks.