Hyderabad: GHMC sets up 73 ponds for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: For Ganesh immersion, GHMC has set up 73 ponds citywide, including 27 baby ponds, 24 portable ponds, and 22 escalator ponds. These are designed for immersing idols ranging from 2 to 5 feet.

In addition, GHMC has distributed 310,000 clay idols for eco-friendly worship. To facilitate the Shobha Yatra, tree branches have been cleared and potholes filled.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata instructed officials to ensure street lamps are operational and to deploy sanitation teams every kilometre during the procession. Regular garbage removal will be enforced to maintain cleanliness.

No loud music, alcohol, lotteries, Hyderabad police on Ganesh Chaturthi

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, Hyderabad police have set strict guidelines to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration. The rules include a ban on loud music and speakers after 10 pm restrictions on lotteries, alcohol consumption, and provocative speeches in pandals.

Organisers must avoid erecting permanent structures for idol installations and ensure idols are not placed on roads or pavements. Temporary pandals need to be secure with strong structures, tarpaulin-covered roofs, and safe electrical connections and must be monitored by CCTV cameras.

Plaster of Paris (POP) idols are prohibited for immersion in natural water bodies, with immersion required only in designated baby ponds to protect the environment. Additionally, volunteers must be present at all times at pandals, and unlawful activities like gambling and alcohol consumption are strictly forbidden. These measures aim to ensure that the celebrations respect public order and environmental standards.

Furthermore, with a large number of devotees expected, especially on weekends and public holidays, traffic congestion is anticipated at key junctions in Hyderabad, including Khairatabad, Shadan College, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Mint Compound, and Necklace Rotary.

Traffic curbs will be in place, and commuters are advised to avoid these routes.