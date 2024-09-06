Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for 10-day Ganesh festival

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming 10-day Ganesh festival in Hyderabad, traffic police may impose curbs starting from September 7.

Although the police have disclosed the routes where restrictions are likely to be imposed, they will be enforced based on the number of devotees visiting the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh.

Traffic diversions for Ganesh festival in Hyderabad

As thousands of devotees visit the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh every day from various parts of the city and beyond during the 10-day festival, traffic diversions will be implemented as needed from 11:00 am until late at night.

The following traffic curbs are likely to be in place during the festival:

General traffic coming from VV Statue towards Mint Compound via Rajeev Gandhi Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at Rajeev Gandhi Statue towards Nirankari Junction. General traffic coming from Old PS Saifabad towards Bada Ganesh via Rajdoot Lane will not be allowed and will be diverted at Rajdoot Lane towards Iqbal Minar. General traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Mint Compound Lane will not be allowed and will be diverted at the Mint Lane entrance towards Telugu Thalli Junction. General traffic coming from NTR Marg/Khairatabad Flyover/Necklace Road towards Mint Compound will not be allowed and will be diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Telugu Thalli Junction or Khairatabad Flyover. General traffic coming from Nirankari via Khairatabad Post Office Lane towards Khairatabad Railway Gate will not be allowed and will be diverted at the Post Office towards Old PS Saifabad Junction.

Expected traffic congestion

As a large number of devotees are expected, especially on weekends and public holidays, apart from traffic curbs, traffic congestion is anticipated at the junctions in Hyderabad such as Khairatabad, Shadan College, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Mint Compound, and Necklace Rotary. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes.

Parking places

Visitors coming for Bada Ganesh darshan via Necklace Rotary and NTR Garden should park their vehicles at Ambedkar Square Parking beside IMAX Theatre, NTR Garden parking areas, opposite IMAX, Saraswathi Vidya Mandir High School premises, and Race Course Road parking.

Visitors driving their own vehicles for Bada Ganesh darshan should arrive via Necklace Road/Imax Rotary and avoid Khairatabad Rajiv Gandhi Statue Road and Rajdoot Lane Road.

In case of any travel emergencies, commuters are requested to call the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for assistance.