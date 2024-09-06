Schools in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts declare holiday on Sept 7

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana have declared holidays for Saturday, September 7.

In addition to schools, colleges and other educational institutions have also declared a holiday for tomorrow.

Schools in Hyderabad, other districts declare holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi

Educational institutions in Telangana have declared a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be celebrated not only in the state but across the country on September 7.

Later this month, schools and colleges will also observe a holiday on September 16 for Milad-un-Nabi, which falls on Rabi’ al-Awwal 12.

Also Read Tina Dabi, 107 other IAS officers transferred by Rajasthan govt

Government also declares holiday

According to the Telangana calendar, the government has declared holidays on September 7 and September 16.

The holiday on September 7 is for Ganesh Chaturthi, while the holiday on September 16 is for Milad-un-Nabi.

Also Read List of holidays for schools in Hyderabad in 2024-25 academic year

Although the holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi in Telangana is on September 7, the Ganesh Visarjan is scheduled for September 17. As a result, the Milad-un-Nabi procession, which is held annually in Hyderabad, has been postponed to September 19 this year.

Hyderabad CP asks officials to prepare for festivals

In light of the upcoming festivals, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Kothakota Srinivas Reddy on Monday directed officials to be prepared.

Police officials from all departments were instructed to follow practices such as punctuality, honesty, strong work ethics, prioritizing petitioners, and showing sympathy and empathy toward the public to improve the image of the police department.

In addition to schools, colleges, and other educational institutions, many offices in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will also observe holidays during the festivals.