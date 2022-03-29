Hyderabad: GHMC to conduct summer camp from April 25

Hyderabad: After a lull of 2-years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will initiate their annual summer camp from April 25.

The civic body will conduct the month-long camp from April 25 to May 31. Activities during the summer camp will be conducted across 520 playgrounds, 17 sports complexes, 11 roller skating rinks, seven swimming pools, and five tennis courts.

The inauguration ceremonies of the aforementioned venues will be attended by various politicians throughout the duration of the summer camp. The GHMC will train children in the age group of 6-16 in about 45 sporting events.

“The camps will be held from 6 am to 8 am on a daily basis till May 31. Preparations are in progress and the civic body is procuring sports equipment for the camp,” said a press release.