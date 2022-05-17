Hyderabad: GHMC to construct four community halls

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to construct four community halls in the city for the benefit of economically weaker sections.

These community halls will be used for various purposes. Some of the exisiting community halls, now function as libraries equipped with computers.

The community halls are generally used for indoor sports, public meeting, or even as polling booths in certain areas.

“The elected representatives, and the residents of a particular area are free to decide the utility of the community hall. Since these four facilities are located in slums, they will be of great use to the economically weaker sections,” said GHMC in a press release.