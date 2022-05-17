Hyderabad: GHMC to construct four community halls

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th May 2022 12:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: GHMC to construct four community halls
GHMC logo

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to construct four community halls in the city for the benefit of economically weaker sections.

These community halls will be used for various purposes. Some of the exisiting community halls, now function as libraries equipped with computers.

The community halls are generally used for indoor sports, public meeting, or even as polling booths in certain areas.

MS Education Academy

“The elected representatives, and the residents of a particular area are free to decide the utility of the community hall. Since these four facilities are located in slums, they will be of great use to the economically weaker sections,” said GHMC in a press release.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button