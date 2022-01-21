Hyderabad: GHMC to construct motorable roads

Hyderabad: In a bid to improve the conditions of roads in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is working towards the construction of motorable roads, which could help in the smooth movement of traffic.

The total length of the road network in GHMC limits is 9,013 km, which makes it difficult to maintain the network. The government conducts quality control audits, a special grievance system, alongside agencies, to re-construct and maintain 709.49 km of main roads.

GHMC officials say, the 9,013km-road network includes 2,846 BT roads and 6,167 km Cement Concrete (CC) roads. For the maintenance of these roads, a total of 2,562 road works at an estimated cost of Rs 644.48 crore were sanctioned for 2021-22. Among these, 802 projects at the cost of Rs 177.27 crore were completed and 1,760 projects costing Rs 467.21 crore are in progress.

In 2021, a total of 15,696 potholes had to be filled to make the roads usable to commuters. These works do not include restoration of main roads, as they were entrusted to agencies as part of the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP). The state government sanctioned Rs 1,839 crore under CRMP for maintenance of 709.49 km main roads (three-lane and above width) in the GHMC limits comprising 401 stretches.

As a part of the initiative, the agencies were entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining all main road stretches in a traffic-worthy condition, for five years. Out of the total 709.49 km main road network, 496.77 km have been re-carpeted by Comprehensive Road Management Plans (CRMP agencies), to date. A total of 124.74 km of roads have also been repaired.

Maintenance of footpaths, central median, curb painting, lane marking, sweeping, and greenery development was also taken up in these stretches during 2021-22.

The CRMP expenditure incurred to date is Rs 594.10 crore with Rs 177.98 crore being spent during 2021-22. To develop the roads further and make them user-friendly, the CRMP agencies must set up a redressal system, as per the orders of the GHMC.

Following the orders of the corporation, the agencies have established control rooms to attend to the complaints of citizens and 15,849 complaints have been addressed, to date, officials said.