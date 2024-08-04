Hyderabad: GHMC to launch 5-day initiative for cleaner, greener city

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is launching its city-wide initiative, ‘Swatchadanam-Pachadanam,’ for five days starting on Monday, August 5 to enhance cleanliness and greenery.

On the first day, the initiative will target the cleaning of garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) and address improper garbage disposal by identifying households and establishments not following proper disposal channels. These will be linked to Swachh Autos, while street vendors and weekly markets will be assigned area vehicles.

The following day will feature a mosquito eradication program aimed at eliminating breeding grounds. Additionally, a separate drive will be held to vaccinate street dogs. Subsequent activities include creating awareness about rainwater conservation and removing garbage from nalas.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata has urged officers to collaborate across departments and submit reports by 4 pm daily

She advised them to monitor the programme regularly and successfully implement it to increase clean and green cover in the city with residents’ participation.