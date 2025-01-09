Hyderabad: GHMC to penalise businesses without dustbins to check littering

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a significant initiative aimed at addressing the issue of littering on city streets.

The Additional Commissioner for Sanitation, CN Raghu Prasad, has directed officials to identify businesses that do not provide dustbins in front of their shops.

Fines on businesses without dustbins

These businesses will face fines for contributing to the unsightly littering problem.

In a review meeting held at the Command Control Center on Wednesday, January 8, Raghu Prasad convened with Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOH) and Deputy Executive Engineers (DEE) to discuss strategies for improving sanitation in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, he emphasized the importance of systematic efforts to transform Hyderabad into a cleaner and more hygienic city.

He specifically highlighted the need for focused attention on cleanliness in residential colonies, neighbourhoods, and major thoroughfares.

To ensure the effective implementation of these directives, Prasad called for regular inspections of commercial areas.

He stressed that these inspections should occur daily to ensure compliance with sanitation regulations.

Public awareness campaigns

Additionally, he urged officials to engage in public awareness campaigns aimed at educating citizens about the importance of proper waste disposal and the detrimental effects of littering on the environment.

Furthermore, Prasad addressed the issue of construction waste management, urging businesses in the construction sector to manage their waste responsibly and avoid dumping it on public roads.

He also encouraged officials to visit recycling plants to gain insights into effective waste management practices.