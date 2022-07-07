Hyderabad: GHMC to set up waste management plants at Charminar

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday announced setting up of construction and debris processing plants to curb waste at Charminar and Secunderabad.

The civic body has come up with the initiative to prevent the construction debris from being discharged in nalas, lakes and footpaths. Two of the construction and debris plants have been placed in Jeedimentla and Fathuullaguda with processing capacity nearly about 500 MT daily.

The GHMC invited tenders for setting up such plants in other areas within a radius of 10 kilometers on 5 acres of land. As per rules, single agency has qualified for constructing the two plants. The proposals have been sent to the government for approval.

Following the approval of the government, GHMC has to enter into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the agency, and the plant has to establish within one year from the date of MoU. The civic body has appealed the citizens not to throw the debris in the aforementioned places.

Any one violating the order will be penalised under the GHMC Act. Locations accross the city have been divided into two zones. The Charminar zone the circles are Chandrayan Gutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Mehadipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, and Jubilee Hills.

The Secunderabad zone comprises Kapra, Musheerabad, Khairtabad, Awal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Begumpet circles.