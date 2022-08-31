Hyderabad: GHMC works in Shastripuram; routes to avoid for 90 days

Hyderabad: Traffic restriction was released due to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commencing grade separator work near Shastipuram in Rajendranagar.

According to the press release, the restrictions have been imposed for 90 days, from September 1 to November 30. From Vattepally – Mehmooda Hotel to Mehfil Hotel, Mailardevpally intersection, vehicle entry will be limited.

Also Read Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Khairatabad announced till immersion day

Alternative routes are:

Mailardevpally – Aramghar crossroads – Shastripuram main road – Vattepally road.

Vattepally road – Shastripuram road – Shivarampally Railway road –Mailardevpally

Vattepally road – Engine Bowli cross road – Falaknuma road – Chandrayangutta – Mailardevpally.

Mailardevpally – Aramghar cross Junction – Shastripuram main road – Tadban junction – Kala patthar road – Shamsheergunj junction.