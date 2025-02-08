Hyderabad: GHMC’s ‘BuildNow’ App to be introduced in March 1st week

The BuildNow application was launched in december 2024, to facilitate speedy online disposal of building and layout approvals.

Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 9th February 2025 12:46 am IST
GHMC's BuildNowApplication to be tentatively introduced in the first week of March 2025.

Hyderabad: The BuildNow Application which will replace the existing TGBPASS building permission application is tentatively expected to be introduced from the first week of March, 2025.

As part of the introduction process, an orientation program was held for all the officers and staff of GHMC head office, zonal offices, circle offices and the town planning section on Saturday, February 8.

The application team has presented a detailed overview and flow of the application, and also received certain inputs from the officers and staff to be incorporated in the application.

It can be recalled that Telangana government has formally launched the BuildNow application during the Prajapalana Vijayostsavalu held in December 2024.

The BuildNow application was launched to facilitate speedy online disposal of building and layout approvals.

