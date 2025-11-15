Hyderabad girl wins bronze in women’s 25m pistol at ISSF World Championship

Hyderabad: Former Asian, Mixed Team and Junior World champion Esha Singh added another feather in her decorated cap, nailing a maiden individual world championship medal, claiming bronze in the women’s 25m Pistol Olympic event at the Olympic Shooting Range in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday.

The Hyderabad girl shot a score of 30 in the final, to finish behind in-form Chinese Yao Qianxun (silver, score: 38) and Korea’s reigning Olympic Champion Yang Jiin (gold, score: 40).

Esha’s effort came as India wrapped up engagements in the 10 Olympic events on schedule at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol, Cairo 2025, with a historic haul of one gold, three silver, and three bronze medals.

Overall, India is placed third on the table with three gold, five silver, and four bronze medals, behind leaders China with 10 gold and Korea, who are second with six gold medals.

It was Esha’s third individual ISSF medal of the year, having won gold and silver in the World Cup stages earlier. Her final international engagement will be at the ISSF World Cup Finals in Doha in December.

Telangana Chief Minister on Saturday, November 15, congratulated Esha for her win and stated that her dedication and hard work continues to inspire many young athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)