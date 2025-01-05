Hyderabad girls repeatedly sexually assaulted by step-father

Hyderabad: In yet another case of crime against minor girls, a Hyderabad man repeatedly sexually assaulted and harassed his two step-daughters.

The incident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of Langar Houz Police.

Hyderabad girls faced ordeal in mother’s absence

As per the details of the case, the girls, aged 16 and 18 years, faced the ordeal multiple times when their mother was not present in the house.

The ordeal came to light when the mother saw the girls crying.

After knowing the details, the mother approached the Langar Houz police and lodged a case.

Based on the complaint, police booked a case and arrested the accused.

While the girls were sent for medical examinations, the accused was presented before the judge, who remanded him in judicial custody.

14-year-old fights legal battle after being raped by father

In a separate case that came to light recently, a 14-year-old girl from Hyderabad fought a legal battle against her father, who sexually assaulted her repeatedly.

The nightmare began when the girl’s mother went to meet her cousin in Yakutpura in September 2023, leaving her and two other children with their father, a 38-year-old painter.

During that night, the father allegedly raped his daughter, threatening her to ensure silence.

Upon returning home the next day, the mother discovered the horrific truth and reported it to the police in Bandlaguda, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Aramghar flyover opening date announced

Despite initial support from her mother, the girl found herself isolated when her mother later sided with the accused. However, her mother’s change in stance did not deter her spirit. Instead, she took it upon herself to pursue justice.

The Hyderabad girl’s unwavering resolve led to a significant legal victory when T. Anitha, the XII Additional Sessions Judge at Nampally Court, sentenced her father to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000. Additionally, the court awarded Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the survivor.