Hyderabad: Global Startup Summit at Avasa on October 7

Hyderabad: International D2C Conclave 2023 will be organising the Global Startup Summit at Avasa on October 7, to connect the startups for collective networking.

The summit will serve as a platform to support the Indian startup ecosystem and a project to close the funding gap for entrepreneurs and provide high-quality industry insights and future ideas.

Organisers informed that eight hours of in-depth information sharing will be held by professionals during this full-day event for entrepreneurs.

Also Read Hyderabad to witness two eclipses in October; find out dates

In addition to that, the directors, CEOs, and founders of several organisations will offer their opinions on current and upcoming business initiatives at the summit.

Speakers at the summit include Mohit Sureka CEO of Mojo Startup, founder of GrowthPal Technologie Maneesh Bhandari, founder of EthAum Venture Partners Pankaj Gupta and others.

Additionally, the summit will also feature a panel discussion on current technological developments and international business trends, a live start-up battle, a fireside chat, a startup battle, and a creator’s workshop will also be held.

The tickets for the summit are available on their website and Bookmyshow.

The delegate pass without lunch is priced at Rs 1950 while the delegate entry single pass can be availed at Rs 3900. The delegate plus startup battle pass is available for Rs 7,800.