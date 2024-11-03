Hyderabad: GMC to get dedicated clinic for Transgender health

Hyderabad: A dedicated Transgender Clinic is set to open at Gandhi Medical College, as announced by Dr. Rajakumari, the Superintendent of the college.

This initiative aims to provide specialized healthcare services for transgender individuals, addressing their unique health needs in a supportive environment.

The clinic will be established in conjunction with all government teaching hospitals across the state, enhancing healthcare access for the transgender community.

Dr. Rajakumari emphasized that the establishment of these centres follows a directive from the Supreme Court, which highlighted the government’s responsibility to provide better healthcare for transgender individuals.

The clinic at Gandhi Medical College will complement an existing facility that was launched at Osmania University last year.

The recent conference titled “Transgender Physiology: A Multidisciplinary Approach,” held under the Physiology Department at Gandhi Medical College, discussed the importance of training medical professionals to treat health issues prevalent among transgender individuals.

Dr. M. Ramadevi, head of the Physiology Department, encouraged attendees to empathetically understand and support the health challenges faced by transgender individuals.