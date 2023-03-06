Hyderabad: Godavari water pipeline work postponed by 2 days due to Holi

Hyderabad: The water board here has decided to postpone Godavari main pipe works here for 24 hours in view of Holi on March 7 and 8. The decision has been taken to avoid inconvenience to the general public as water supply will be affected in many areas. The HMWSSB will begin work on the pipeline from March 9 and arrangements for the same will be made in the next 48 hours.

According to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing directr, Dana Kishore, the Godavari main 3000 mm diameter pumping main pipe line bridge passing – bypassing and interconnection works will be taken up at Kukunoor Palli in Siddipet district as part of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply (GDWSS) phase-1. The line supplies fresh water to Hyderabad.

Junction works on the Godavari main pipe line should be done there without disturbing the construction of the railway line which is being newly constructed by the South Central Railway at Kukunoorpally, said the HMWSSB managing director. The HMWSSB MD also directed the officials to complete the work within the stipulated time and restore the water supply and ensure that there is no inconvenience to the people.

The water board has also requested the public to store water and to use it sparingly for the three days from March 9 to 11 that supply will be affected. The following are the areas that will be affected and not have any supply until the works will be completed by the HMWSSB: