Hyderabad: Golconda celebrates 100th episode of Mann ki Baat

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 100th episode of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, the Ministry of Culture organised events at the Golconda Fort.

The events, which included mapping of Indian history in the spirit Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, began at 7 pm on Saturday. The show also focused on the novel initiative of Mann ki Baat started by PM Modi back in October 2014.

Audios of previous episodes of Mann ki Baat were played for the audience. A space to take selfies, interactive kiosks for sharing ideas and excerpts of Mann Ki Baat.

Students from Kendriya Vidyalaya school, NSS volunteers, scouts and guides attended the program.