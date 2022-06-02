Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 1.65 Crore seized at airport

Hyderabad: Custom officials at the airport on Thursday seized 3.14 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.65 crore from a passenger arriving from Dubai.

The authorities apprehended the passenger and a technician deployed at the airport for conducting RTPCR tests. Both the accused were held when the passenger was handing over the gold to his accomplice.

Custom officials took to Twitter to share the details and said, “On 02.06.22 Hyderabad Customs has apprehended a male pax who arrived by AI-952 from Dubai and a private employee working in Covid Testing Centre at RGIA. The pax handed over packets of 3.14 kgs gold,valued at Rs. 1.65 Crores in the guise of sample collection for RT-PCR.”

The authorities have arrested the accused and the investigation is ongoing.