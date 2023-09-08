Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 20.35 lakh seized from UAE passenger at RGIA

Hyderabad: The customs department officials foiled a gold smuggling attempt by a female passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Friday. The officials seized 368 grams of gold valued at Rs. 20.35 lakh.

The passenger coming from Ras-al-Khaymah, UAE arrived in the morning through the green channel without disclosing the gold she was carrying in her baggage.

Upon checking, the customs officials found gold weighing 368 grams. The gold was seized and a case was registered. An investigation is going on.