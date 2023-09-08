Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 20.35 lakh seized from UAE passenger at RGIA

The passenger coming from Ras-al-Khaymah, UAE arrived in the morning through the green channel without disclosing the gold she was carrying in her baggage.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 8th September 2023 8:47 pm IST

Hyderabad: The customs department officials foiled a gold smuggling attempt by a female passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Friday. The officials seized 368 grams of gold valued at Rs. 20.35 lakh.

Peoples Career

The passenger coming from Ras-al-Khaymah, UAE arrived in the morning through the green channel without disclosing the gold she was carrying in her baggage.

Upon checking, the customs officials found gold weighing 368 grams. The gold was seized and a case was registered. An investigation is going on.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 8th September 2023 8:47 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Back to top button