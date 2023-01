Hyderabad: Customs officials at the RGI Airport Shamshabad seized 583 grams of gold valued at Rs. 33.57 lakhs from a passenger on Thursday.

The passenger arrived from Dubai on flight EK 528 and concealed the gold bars wrapped in the mobile phone cover with adhesive tape. The gold weighing 583.11 grams total weighing Rs. 33.57 lakhs was seized.

He was caught based on behaviour profiling of the passengers. Further investigation is on