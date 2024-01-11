Hyderabad: Google VP discusses investments in Telangana with CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Google, a technology major, expressed its interest in collaborating with the Telangana government in a meeting with chief minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday, January 11.

Google’s vice president, Chandrasekhar Thota, expressed unwavering enthusiasm during the meeting for partnering with the state to spearhead a comprehensive digitization agenda for farming, education, and health.

The tech giant’s leader stressed the need to have deep technology and expertise to bring quality service to serve the needs of the Telangana citizens.

Google’s investment plans in Hyderabad and Telangana were also discussed highlighting that artificial intelligence is set to bring major transformation across various sectors.

Revanth Reddy strongly advocated for road safety improvements using Google Maps and Google Earth platforms in Hyderabad and Telangana. IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu and roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were present at the meeting.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Google Vice President Chandrasekhar Thota, Wings of Fire author Arun Tiwari and cancer robotic surgeon Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/e6c13A7uYB — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

Google largest campus, outside its HQ, in Hyderabad

Google in 2022 began work on its largest campus, here in Hyderabad, outside its headquarters in the US.

The 33 lakh square feet building is coming up at Gachibowli, the information technology cluster. The company had unveiled the design of the campus coming up at the 7.3-acre site it acquired in 2019.

The campus was originally planned as a 2 million square facility with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. An agreement was signed between the Telangana government and Google in 2015 when Rama Rao had visited the company headquarters in California.

Google currently operates out of a leased facility in Kondapur in Hyderabad and employs about 7,000 people. The new campus, which was earlier expected to be ready in 2019, is likely to nearly double the headcount.