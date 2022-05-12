Hyderabad: Governor launches independent learner support centre

Hyderabad: An independent learner support centre was inaugurated by Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) centre in Secunderabad on 12 May.

AOC centre is affiliated to Dr BR Ambedkar Open University for offering undergraduate diploma certificates in management and administrative programmes to trainees post successful completion of their advanced military training.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Soundararajan said that the step towards education enhancement will surely upgrade the civil education qualification of the soldiers. And that it will make them eligible and competent for a “Second Career”, post-retirement.

The Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan with dignitaries after inaugurating the Independent Learner Support Centre at the AOC centre, Secunderabad.

Further, an additional Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the university in December 2021 through which various course programmes such as Advance Diploma, Degree in Management and Administrative studies, BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BLISc, MA, M.Com, M.Sc, MLISc, PGDM and MBA are now being offered to all serving personnel of AOC and their dependents.

The support centre was inaugurated in the presence of Major General Ranjeet Singh Manral, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra sub area.

The ceremony was attended by Brigadier Ajeet Ashok Deshpande, Commandant AOC Centre, Prof Dr K Seetharama Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad and other dignitaries of the university.