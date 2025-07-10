Hyderabad govt school lacks classrooms, students forced to sit on floor

Hyderabad: Students of the Government Primary School (Girls) Maisaram are facing problems due to inadequate space for classrooms, forcing the students to squat on the floor.

The school, one of the oldest in Hyderabad’s Old City, is located at Barkas, two kilometres away from Chandrayangutta.

There are 350 students in the school, and the 14 teachers are appointed at the school to tutor the children who hail from economically backwards families.

However, the students are not provided decent accommodations to sit and study on the school premises. “There are only five classrooms in the school as against the requirement of 10 classrooms. The teachers are clubbing the English and Urdu medium classes with adjacent students in available classrooms. The studies will get affected if the practice continues,” complained Mohd Shukoor, a relative of a student.

The school does not have a full-time headmaster or any in-charge principal. A handful of senior teachers manage the affairs here.

The school education department sanctioned funds and a slab was put on the first floor of the building. There were some issues between the contractors and the education department over payment of bills. The contractor did not construct the classrooms.

“The issue has not been resolved for four years, and the students are suffering due to official lethargy. Will the officials keep quiet if their children suffer like this?” questioned Ramiza Bee, a parent.

A few days ago, the parents held a protest at the school against the management for making their children sit on the floor. They argued that the local public representatives should have taken the issue to the notice of the authorities and got the classrooms constructed.